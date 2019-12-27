In the Bear River-Box Elder rivalry, home court advantage is a major factor.
A year ago, the Box Elder Bees came to Garland and were run out of the gym by an energized Bear River squad.
The Bees returned the favor this time around in Brigham City, leading wire to wire in the annual rivalry game and coming away with a 90-64 win over the Bears on Dec. 20.
Box Elder led 38-29 at halftime and never looked back as 12 different Bees got into the scoring column, led by Parker Buchanan’s 24 points.
The high scorer of the game, however, was Bear River senior guard Mark Huber, who continued his heroics as he drained five 3-pointers on the way to a 29-point performance. Fellow seniors Ren Fonnesbeck and Logan Litchford were the main supporting cast to Huber, scoring 15 and 12, respectively. Jace Jacobson pulled down eight rebounds to lead all players on the floor in that category.
There is still some work to be done before Region 11 play begins. The Bears headed to Draper to play in the Eagle Holiday Classic at Juan Diego Catholic High last week, and finish their non-conference schedule this Friday on the road at Tooele.
After that, it’s time for the start of region play, beginning with a major showdown in Garland with Sky View in a rematch of last year’s 4A championship game. Tipoff for that crucial contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.