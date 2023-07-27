Support Local Journalism

Unemployment in Box Elder County continued to hover near an all-time low in June, driven by a strong overall Utah economy in which nearly all major employment sectors have been experiencing growth.

The unemployment rate across the county came in at 2.2% for June — the same figure reported for May and April, according to the latest data from the Utah Department of Workforce Services. After hitting a record low under 2% last year, the county’s jobless rate had been creeping upward toward the end of 2022, but has been inching back down again during the first half of 2023.


