A recent spike in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has prompted Utah health officials to once again label Box Elder County a “high transmission” area for the coronavirus, but the designation doesn’t mean there will be limits on public gatherings or other restrictions like last year.
Last week, the Utah Department of Health listed Box Elder among 12 counties in Utah that had met or exceeded the criteria to be considered high-transmission areas. An index created by the health department classifies each county in the state as having either a high, low or moderate transmission rate based on factors including the percentage of tests that come back positive, infection rates among the local population, and the percentage of intensive care unit beds in use at local hospitals.
Last week was the first time since early March that at least a dozen counties in Utah met the criteria to be classified as high transmission. As of last Friday, Box Elder County’s seven-day average positive test rate was 11.5%, above the 10% threshold set by the state for an area to be classified as high transmission.
The statistics show a clear correlation between vaccination rates and infection rates, as communities with higher vaccination rates are seeing fewer COVID-19 cases while those with lower vaccination rates are seeing more tests come back positive.
The Bear River Health Department reported last Friday that 47.9% of adults in Box Elder County had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — higher than the statewide total of 44.5%. However, some areas of the county have lagged, including Tremonton, where the numbers show that 26.6% of adults have been fully vaccinated. That’s the fourth-lowest vaccination rate among the 99 “small areas” tracked by the state.
As of Friday, Box Elder County’s seven-day rolling average was 4.4 new cases per day, but the county recorded 12 new cases on Friday after seeing mostly single-digit daily case counts over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic, Box Elder has reported more than 5,700 cases of COVID-19, including 304 hospitalizations and 60 deaths.
While local infection rates are relatively low compared with the height of the pandemic in 2020, health officials last week expressed concern and renewed their pleas for people to get vaccinated as the state experiences another surge in new COVID-19 cases from the faster-spreading delta variant.
The delta variant has begun to surge in Utah over the past month and now represents about 80% of cases in the state, said Dr. Michelle Hofmann, deputy director of the state health department. Utah has averaged nearly 400 confirmed cases per day over the last week, nearly double the rate the state was experiencing at its lowest point in early June.
The surge is largely occurring in unvaccinated people who are being infected and hospitalized at six times the rate of vaccinated people, Hoffman said.
“The frustrating part about all of this is that, unlike last year, we have all the tools to stop this pandemic in its tracks,” Hoffman told reporters during a virtual briefing. “The COVID-19 vaccines work.”
Utah now ranks fourth in the nation for new cases per capita, and the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 31% over the past two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Moving Box Elder County from moderate to high transmission status does not put any mandatory restrictions into effect, as mask mandates and restrictions on gathering sizes expired earlier this year. The transmission index is meant to be “an advisory tool for the steps individuals and businesses can take to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in their communities,” according to information posted on the official state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.utah.gov.
