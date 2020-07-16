Public schools in Box Elder County plan to welcome students back into their classrooms in time for the upcoming academic year with shorter school days at the outset, a long list of measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and a plan to handle any infections or outbreaks that may occur.
The Box Elder School District Board of Education is in the final stages of approving its plan for reopening schools on Aug. 31. Each school district in the state is required to submit its plan for the upcoming school year to the Utah State Board of Education by Aug. 1.
“We have a plan,” District Superintendent Steve Carlsen said. “We feel like we’ve got a handle on it as long as the target doesn’t move too much.”
Under the district’s plan, schools will be operating on four-hour days beginning at their regular morning times for the first two weeks. Carlsen said this will help ease students into the new, state-mandated face covering requirements while allowing time in the afternoon for schools to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
Carlsen said the plan is designed to be flexible, allowing for adjustments on the fly to adapt to specific needs and locations, as well as to the overall coronavirus situation in the county.
“We’ve got to be nimble because one day somebody tests positive, and just like that they’re going to have to go online,” he said.
The district will offer an online-only option for families that don’t want to send their children back to school on Aug. 31. Those who go that route will have the option to reevaluate and put their kids back in the classroom at the beginning of the next trimester or semester.
With more time to plan, Carlsen said the online-only option will be more robust than what was offered this past spring, when schools and teachers had to scramble almost overnight to put a plan in place to finish out the 2019-20 school year. He said there will be teachers assigned specifically to teach the online curriculum, and “we feel we can have them right on par with where they need to be” to resume in-person learning when they are ready.
Under the new plan, students who show symptoms will be isolated in a waiting room until they are picked up and taken home. Contact tracing will be done for anyone who tests positive. The response will depend on how much time an infected student spent inside the classroom, as well as how many people the student came in contact with.
“If it is found early in the day, we might just have to have only that student go into quarantine,” Carlsen said. “If they were there all day, the whole class might have to quarantine.”
Teachers who test positive will have to go into a 14-day quarantine during which they will teach online as long as they feel well enough to work.
He said the system will be easier to manage in elementary schools, where students spend most of the day in one classroom with one teacher. It becomes more complicated at the junior high and high school levels, where students typically spend time in multiple classrooms with several different teachers over the course of a single day.
“We are going to have hotspots throughout the district,” he said. “We hope we can contain a hotspot to one class (in the elementaries). In the secondaries, it could be two classrooms, three classrooms, or the whole school.”
In the secondary schools, the plan calls for teachers to spray disinfectant on all desktops and other common surfaces after each period, having each student wipe down his or her desk before leaving.
“It’s not just about keeping yourself safe,” Carlsen said. “It’s also about keeping your friends and classmates safe.”
The Box Elder School District received $800,000 through the federal CARES Act to purchase supplies to support the new precautions. The district has ordered dozens of “ionizer wands” — spray guns that dispense an antibacterial mist that fully coats the surfaces it comes into contact with — for doorknobs, handrails and other commonly touched surfaces, as well as hand sanitizer dispensers for classrooms.
Of course, precautions aren’t limited to classrooms. Secondary students won’t be assigned lockers, and are encouraged to store supplies in their own backpacks. Assemblies with large numbers of people are out, and extracurricular activities will follow Utah High School Activities Association guidelines.
School buses are one of the biggest areas of concern. The confined space inside a bus makes physical distancing impossible, and many bus drivers are older and therefore at higher risk for potentially fatal outcomes if infected.
While some classroom environments might allow for enough distancing that students and teachers will be allowed to temporarily pull their masks down from their noses and mouths, there will be no such leeway on buses. Carlsen said enforcement will work much like the school dress code, and students who refuse to wear a mask while on a school bus will be sent home.
“Going to school is a right. Busing and transportation is a privilege,” he said. “If you want to get on the bus, you have to wear a mask.”
There is also ample concern for older teachers and anyone who might have a compromised immune system. Carlsen said the plan allows teachers to stay in the front of the classroom instead of walking around to talk one-on-one with students.
“There’s an old saying that one teacher on their feet is worth two on their seats,” he said. “We’re going to try to be more flexible with that kind of thing.”
Last week, the state carved out an exception to allow areas that are in the “orange,” or moderate-risk phase, to reopen schools with mask mandates and other precautions in place. Since Box Elder County and most of the state have remained in the “yellow,” or low-risk phase, Carlsen said it seems unlikely that local schools will have to close again like they did at the beginning of the pandemic.
“I’m thinking it’s going to have to get much more drastic before the governor shuts us totally down again,” he said.