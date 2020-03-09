Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Quincy Beth York
DOB: 01/23/1996 Wt: 110 Ht. 5’5”
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Attempted Receive or Transfer Stolen Vehicle, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued warrants for her arrest.
Amanda Lee Johnson
DOB: 06/25/1981 Wt: 140 Ht. 6’1”
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, 2nd Degree Felony; Forgery, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
The Board of Pardons and Parole has issued a warrant for her arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff’s Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800