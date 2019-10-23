Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Adrian Chavez Haugen DOB: 01/26/1998 Wt: 135 Ht. 5’10”
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Criminal Trespass of a Dwelling, Class A Misdemeanor; Attempted Purchase/Possess Firearm by Restricted person, Class A Misdemeanor and multiple other misdemeanor offenses.
Known to frequent the Tremonton/Garland areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Jacee Lyn Benson DOB: 05/15/1986 Wt: 170 Ht. 5’5”
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.
Second District Court Judge David Connors has issued a warrant for her arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff’s Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800