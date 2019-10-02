Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Jason Derek Saunders DOB: 06/27/1984 Wt: 160 Ht. 5’8”
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, 3rd Degree Felony; Burglary, 3rd Degree Felony; and multiple other felony and misdemeanor offenses.
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Jayson Dewey Gill DOB: 01/29/1983 Wt: 170 Ht. 6’0”
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Failure to Stop at Command of Police, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff’s Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800