BOX ELDER'S MOST WANTED

Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

Aimee Mae Boyce (Beazer)

DOB: 09/26/1982 Wt: 170 Ht. 5’9”

Race: Hispanic Caucasian Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Forgery, 3rd Degree Felony; Theft by Deception, Class A Misdemeanor; Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Felony.

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for her arrest.

Saul Chavez

DOB: 03/09/1988 Wt: 145 Ht. 5’10”

Race: Caucasian Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Forgery, 3rd Degree Felony; Theft by Deception, 3rd Degree Felony; Theft by Deception, Class A Misdemeanor.

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800

Tags