BOX ELDER'S MOST WANTED
Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Aimee Mae Boyce (Beazer)
DOB: 09/26/1982 Wt: 170 Ht. 5’9”
Race: Hispanic Caucasian Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Forgery, 3rd Degree Felony; Theft by Deception, Class A Misdemeanor; Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Felony.
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for her arrest.
Saul Chavez
DOB: 03/09/1988 Wt: 145 Ht. 5’10”
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Forgery, 3rd Degree Felony; Theft by Deception, 3rd Degree Felony; Theft by Deception, Class A Misdemeanor.
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800