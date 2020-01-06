Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

James Lee Naranjo DOB: 09/08/1981 Wt: 190 Ht. 5’9”

Race: Hispanic Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Theft by Deception, Class A Misdemeanor; Attempted Possession of Forged Writing/Device, Class A Misdemeanor

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Don Norman Wilson DOB: 05/17/1969 Wt: 240 Ht. 5’10”

Race: Caucasian Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Aggravated Assault, 3rd Degree Felony; Reckless Endangerment, Class A Misdemeanor; Criminal Mischief, Class B Misdemeanor

Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.