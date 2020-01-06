Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
James Lee Naranjo DOB: 09/08/1981 Wt: 190 Ht. 5’9”
Race: Hispanic Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Theft by Deception, Class A Misdemeanor; Attempted Possession of Forged Writing/Device, Class A Misdemeanor
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Don Norman Wilson DOB: 05/17/1969 Wt: 240 Ht. 5’10”
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Aggravated Assault, 3rd Degree Felony; Reckless Endangerment, Class A Misdemeanor; Criminal Mischief, Class B Misdemeanor
Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800