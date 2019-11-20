Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Joshua Allen Meeks DOB: 11/04/1987 Wt: 170 Ht. 5’9”
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Blue Hair: Blond
Offense: Assault by Prisoner, 3rd Degree Felony; Attempted Assault by Prisoner, Class A Misdemeanor.
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Chaz Y Redfearn DOB: 11/05/1992 Wt: 140 Ht. 6’0”
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Failure to Stop at Command of Police, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder/Weber County areas.
The Board of Pardons and Parole has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff’s Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800