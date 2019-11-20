Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

Joshua Allen Meeks DOB: 11/04/1987 Wt: 170 Ht. 5’9”

Race: Caucasian Eyes: Blue Hair: Blond

Offense: Assault by Prisoner, 3rd Degree Felony; Attempted Assault by Prisoner, Class A Misdemeanor.

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Chaz Y Redfearn DOB: 11/05/1992 Wt: 140 Ht. 6’0”

Race: Caucasian Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Failure to Stop at Command of Police, 3rd Degree Felony

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder/Weber County areas.

The Board of Pardons and Parole has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff’s Office (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800

