Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Aimee Mae Boyce (Beazer) DOB: 09/26/1982 Wt: 140 Ht. 5’6”
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Forgery, 3rd Degree Felony; Theft by Deception, Class A Misdemeanor; Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Felony.
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for her arrest.
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Possession of Controlled Substances, 3rd Degree Felony; Possession of Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor; Possession of Controlled Substance, Class B Misdemeanor; Att. Possession of Forearm by Restricted Person, Class A Misdemeanor.
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800