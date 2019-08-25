Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

Aimee Mae Boyce (Beazer) DOB: 09/26/1982 Wt: 140 Ht. 5’6”

Race: Caucasian Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Forgery, 3rd Degree Felony; Theft by Deception, Class A Misdemeanor; Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Felony.

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for her arrest.

Andrew Jason Call DOB: 08/17/1983 Wt: 145 Ht. 5’10”

Race: Caucasian Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Possession of Controlled Substances, 3rd Degree Felony; Possession of Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor; Possession of Controlled Substance, Class B Misdemeanor; Att. Possession of Forearm by Restricted Person, Class A Misdemeanor.

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800

