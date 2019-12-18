Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

Devin James Wilson

DOB: 11/14/2000 Wt: 275 Ht. 5’9”

Race: Caucasian Eyes: Blue Hair: Blond

Offense: Burglary, 3rd Degree Felony

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Excalabri Rose Thomas

DOB: 07/20/1997 Wt: 170 Ht. 5’4”

Race: Caucasian Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Retail Theft, Class A Misdemeanor

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder/Weber County areas.

First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for her arrest.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole: (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD: (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff’s Office: (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD: (435) 734-3800

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.