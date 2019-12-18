Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Devin James Wilson
DOB: 11/14/2000 Wt: 275 Ht. 5’9”
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Blue Hair: Blond
Offense: Burglary, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Excalabri Rose Thomas
DOB: 07/20/1997 Wt: 170 Ht. 5’4”
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Retail Theft, Class A Misdemeanor
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder/Weber County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for her arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole: (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD: (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff’s Office: (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD: (435) 734-3800