Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Saul Chavez DOB: 03/09/1988 Wt: 170 Ht. 5’9”
Race: Hispanic Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Theft by Deception, Class A Misdemeanor, (2 counts); Forgery, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Richard Andrew Porter DOB: 08/12/1984 Wt: 170 Ht. 6’1”
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Green Hair: Brown
Offense: Burglary, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.
The Board of Pardons and Parole has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff’s Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800