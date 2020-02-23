Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Christopher Dean Aaron
DOB: 04/17/1989 Wt: 140 Ht. 5’10”
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Felony; Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Felony; Reckless Endangerment of Child or Elder Adult, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
Eight District Court Judge Edwin Peterson has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Tristen Guadalupe Limas
DOB: 01/13/1998 Wt: 140 Ht. 6’1”
Race: Hispanic Caucasian Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Attempted Distribution of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Felony; multiple misdemeanor convictions
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued warrants for his arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800