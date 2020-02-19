Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Gary Thomas Wright DOB: 01/06/1978 Wt: 170 Ht. 5’7”
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Blue Hair: Blond
Offense: Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Felony; Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Felony; Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree Felony plus several other misdemeanor charges.
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
The Board of Pardons and Parole has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Richard Andrew Porter DOB: 08/12/1984 Wt: 170 Ht. 6’1”
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Green Hair: Brown
Offense: Burglary, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.
The Board of Pardons and Parole has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff’s Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800