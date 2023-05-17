The Box Elder School District recently handed out its annual awards to top staff and volunteers for the 2022-23 school year in categories that included administrators, teachers, support staff and volunteers.
Outstanding Elementary Administrator
Outstanding Elementary Administrator
Mark Taylor, McKinley Elementary
Outstanding Secondary Administrator
Gloria Dabb, Alice C. Harris Intermediate
Outstanding District Administrator
Keith Mecham, District Office
Outstanding Elementary Teacher North
Nicole Nelson, Garland Elementary
Outstanding Elementary Teacher South
Heidi Jensen, Lake View Elementary
Outstanding Secondary Teacher North
Morgan Christensen, Bear River Middle
Outstanding Secondary Teacher South
Camie Lynne, Adele C. Young Intermediate
Outstanding Related Services
Ben Wiley, Bear River High School Counselor
Outstanding Related Services
Karla Barrow, Discovery, Speech
Outstanding Volunteer North
Jeff Jensen, Bear River Robotics
Outstanding Volunteer South
Krista Ross, Willard, Kitchen
