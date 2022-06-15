The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office is making continual efforts to locate Dylan Rounds and to investigate the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. This is an active law enforcement missing person/criminal investigation. Only updates that do not have the potential to compromise the investigation will be released.
Box Elder County volunteer teams have logged over 300 hours searching, covering over 3,000 miles (not including the hours and miles traveled to and from the remote search areas). Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Deputies have also been searching around the clock, weekdays and weekends. So far, detectives have spent over 650 hours investigating this case. These numbers continue to increase daily and do not include the time and resources contributed by assisting law enforcement agencies and search teams.
This investigation has been and continues to be a coordinated effort that has involved multiple agencies, groups, and people including the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, Box Elder County Search and Rescue, Box Elder County Horse Posse, Elko County Sheriff's Office (NV), Weber County Search and Rescue, Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau, Utah Search Dogs, Rigby Police Department (ID), Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office (ID), Ogden Police Department, Davis County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Search and Rescue K9’s of Idaho, Texas Equusearch, and the many other friends, family, and volunteers. We are so grateful for all of the support. We continue to ask for additional assistance and resources as needed.
If you have knowledge regarding the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Dylan Rounds, or his current location, call The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. Our 24/7 Dispatch non-emergency phone numbers are 435-723-5227, 435-734-3894, and 435-257-3131. You can also send private messages through The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.