Box Elder County is set to receive approximately $1.9 million as part of a $266 million opioid settlement between the State of Utah and four of the largest companies in the pharmaceutical industry.
The statewide settlement is part of a $26 billion nationwide deal announced in February. In return for the payments, 46 states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia agreed to drop lawsuits against drug distributors McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen; as well as Janssen, the pharmaceutical subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.
Under the settlement with the Utah Attorney General’s Office, the state will receive half of the money and counties will receive the other half. The payments will be spread out annually over the next 18 years, with the first payment to Box Elder County expected to arrive within a few weeks.
At their June 15 meeting, Box Elder County Commissioners signed a memorandum of understanding finalizing the agreement and clearing the way for payments to start flowing to the county.
The settlement money is to be used for opioid addiction treatment and prevention, as well as law enforcement efforts to battle the opioid epidemic. The funding comes with a specific list of approved uses, Box Elder County Deputy Attorney Anne Hansen said.
“It’s a lengthy list that includes first responder training, research, leadership and planning,” Hansen said. “There are all kinds of things we can use it for, but we’re limited to the list.”
She said that under the settlement, the county must keep detailed records of how it plans to use the funds and follow up with reporting on how they are actually used, and must publish details on the county website.
The agreement also states that no more than 1% of the funds can go toward administrative fees.
Fifteen percent of the county’s share could be taken off the top to pay for attorneys’ fees, although that portion could also end up being covered by a nationwide funding pool.
The payments for each county are based on population, with neighboring Cache County slated to receive more than $3.5 million over the 18-year period.
Box Elder County Commissioner Jeff Scott attended a Cache County Council meeting on June 14 in which several entities including the Bear River Health Department, Bear River Mental Health and the sheriff’s offices for Cache and Box Elder counties discussed how the funds should be distributed.
The health department and mental health agency will receive a portion for substance abuse treatment and prevention programs, while the law enforcement agencies will get a share to fund training for first responders in handling opioid overdose emergencies.
Bear River Health Department Director Jordan Mathis presented possible strategies he said were devised in a meeting with Bear River Mental Health, USU Extension, law enforcement, and representatives from BRHD’s prevention and treatment teams. Those strategies include things like increasing treatment and recovery services, supporting community coalitions in prevention methods, expanding naloxone access and training, collecting further data and educating medical providers on best prescription practices.
The details of the funding split between the various local entities are still being worked out, but Scott said the hope is that each will receive a predetermined share on an ongoing annual basis to simplify the process and avoid another layer of bureaucracy.
“The money is getting into programs that are already existing and working,” Scott said. “This is just another funding source for them.”
The Herald Journal contributed to this article.