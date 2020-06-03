After reaching a near-historic low just a few months before, the unemployment rate in Box Elder County surged above 10% in April, mirroring a statewide and national trend as the new coronavirus wreaked havoc on nearly every aspect of the economy.
Last week, the Utah Department of Workforce Services reported that Box Elder County’s jobless rate for April was 10.4%, up from 3% in March and 2.7% a year earlier. That was slightly higher than the statewide unemployment rate of 9.7% reported earlier in May, but well below the 14.7% nationwide rate.
Estimates show that during April alone, the county lost almost 1,300 jobs, as total nonfarm employment fell from 21,410 to 20,126 — a decline of 6%. Statewide, job growth was down more than 7%.
At the height of the last recession, unemployment in Box Elder topped out at 8.7% in 2010, but had fallen to a new low of 2.4% by late in 2019. That was before restrictions due to the coronavirus took effect, forcing many employers to close or scale back their operations.
The skyrocketing unemployment numbers are affecting rural and urban areas alike, with Salt Lake County reporting an 11.2% jobless rate. Counties that depend heavily on tourism have been some of the hardest hit, with Summit County (Park City) recording a 20.3% unemployment rate and Grand County (Moab) at 26.9%.
The turbulent economy is also reflected in the number of people applying for unemployment benefits.
More people have now applied for unemployment in Utah during the coronavirus pandemic than the previous three years combined, though the number of new claims are decreasing as the state economy reopens, officials said Thursday.
Nearly 5,500 more people applied for unemployment last week, a 12% drop from the week before. Since business shutdowns aimed at halting the spread of the virus began in mid-March, the state has processed nearly 165,000 claims, or about about 11% of the eligible workforce.
“We have now received the same amount of claims in the last ten weeks that were filed over the previous three years,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the DWS, in a statement.
Still, there are other signals workers are getting back on the job. Almost 10,000 people ended their unemployment claim on May 16, an increase from the week before, officials said.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.