...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches, locally
higher.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected, including
during the Monday afternoon and potentially Tuesday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Inflation may be taking a heavy toll on consumers locally and nationwide, but the latest employment numbers show continued economic strength in Box Elder County and across Utah.
After dipping to a historic low under 2% late last year and staying there into 2022, the unemployment rate for Box Elder County rose slightly to 2.2% last month but remained well below the national average, according to the Utah Department of Workforce Services.
Meanwhile, job growth in the county moderated somewhat in October, but still came in at a robust 2%. Box Elder added an estimated 459 jobs over the past year, bringing total employment in the county to 23,272.
Statewide, Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for October increased an estimated 3.1% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 50,600 jobs since October 2021. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,690,000.
October’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate is unchanged at 2.1%, with approximately 37,300 Utahns unemployed last month. The October national unemployment rate increased two-tenths of a percent to 3.7%.
“We are two and one-half years beyond the onset of the COVID pandemic,” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “The Utah economy continues to be one of the nation’s best performing state economies. Labor markets are tight across the nation, even to the point of restricting growth in many states. But not in Utah. An unemployment rate of 2.1% does signal that the Utah labor market is extremely tight. Yet the economy continues to grow at a vigorous pace. It speaks to both the fortitude and attractiveness of Utah’s economy. Only a strong flow of labor in-migration can support a low unemployment rate economy growing at this pace.”
Utah’s October private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 3.4%, or a 46,900 job increase. Seven of ten major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains, led by Construction (15,100 jobs); Trade, Transportation, Utilities (11,300 jobs); Education and Health Services (9,700 jobs); and Leisure and Hospitality (9,100 jobs). Three sectors had employment contractions, including Financial Activities (-2,000 jobs); Professional/Business Services (-1,500 jobs); and Other Services (-400 jobs).
Most major job sectors have posted gains in Box Elder County during the most recent period of growth, led by double-digit gains in construction, information, and professional and business services. The county has seen more modest, but still steady increases in manufacturing, education, health, social services, finance, and leisure and hospitality.
