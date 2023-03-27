Support Local Journalism

After experiencing a slight uptick toward the end of 2022, the unemployment rate in Box Elder County has once again fallen in early 2023.

The Utah Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the jobless rate in Box Elder County fell to 2.3% in February, down from 2.4% in January and 2.5% in December 2022. A year ago, the unemployment rate in the county stood at 2.2%.


