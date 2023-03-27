After experiencing a slight uptick toward the end of 2022, the unemployment rate in Box Elder County has once again fallen in early 2023.
The Utah Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the jobless rate in Box Elder County fell to 2.3% in February, down from 2.4% in January and 2.5% in December 2022. A year ago, the unemployment rate in the county stood at 2.2%.
Statewide, Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for February 2023 increased an estimated 2.8% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 46,000 jobs since February 2022.
Utah’s current job count stands at 1,701,000. February’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 2.4%. Approximately 42,300 Utahns are unemployed.
Utah’s January unemployment rate is unrevised at 2.4%.The February national unemployment rate moved slightly upward to 3.6%.
Box Elder County recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state for February. Morgan and Rich counties had the lowest at 1.9%, while Piute and Wayne counties were the highest at 4.5%.
“Little has changed between the January and February economic measurements,” said Department of Workforce Services’ Chief Economist Mark Knold. “Year-over job growth is 2.8% for February, and 2.9% for January. Both months have an unemployment rate of 2.4%. The economy has been resilient to say the least.
"The Federal Reserve raised interest rates throughout most of last year as a deliberate action designed to slow the economy. Yet job growth remains vibrant in both Utah and the United States, and unemployment is excessively low. Many expect that more economic challenges lie ahead, so the economy’s resiliency will continue to be tested.”
Utah’s February private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 2.9%, or a 40,000 job increase. Nine of ten major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains, led by Leisure and Hospitality Services (9,400 jobs); Education and Health Services (8,600 jobs); Construction (6,900 jobs); and Professional and Business Services (6,200 jobs). The only sector with an over-the-year employment contraction in Utah is Financial Activities (-2,200 jobs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.