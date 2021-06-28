The unemployment rate in Box Elder County has fallen to its lowest level in more than 30 years — and possibly longer — as the local economy continues to rebound strongly from the downturn of the pandemic.
The most recent figures from the Utah Department of Workforce Services pegged the jobless rate for Box Elder in May at 2.2% — the lowest number since the state began tracking unemployment at the county level in 1990. The previous low point was in February 2007, when the county’s jobless rate was 2.3%.
After a brief, but large spike that sent it above 10% in the spring of 2020, the rate has fallen steeply to the point that employers locally and all over the country are having difficulty finding enough workers to keep up with a resurgence in economic activity.
The unemployment rate in Box Elder is lower than the Utah statewide rate of 2.7% for May, and well below the national rate of 5.8%.
DWS economist Mark Knold said that while the numbers generally paint a positive economic picture, the labor shortage many employers are struggling with right now is happening because the economic rebound from the pandemic is happening so suddenly and drastically, especially in hard-hit industries like leisure and hospitality.
“With state unemployment at 2.7%, how much idle labor is currently available to be hired?” Knold said. “From the collective mouth of the employer community engaged in this reawakening, the answer is ‘not enough.’”
Adding to the shortage, he said, is that fewer people are actively looking for work than before the pandemic hit. Higher wages in some industries have attracted some back into the labor market, but not enough to meet the demand — at least not yet.
“Labor shortages could remain an issue for better part of 2021,” Knold said. “The Utah economy will probably not achieve its full potential this year, but even then job growth will continue, and Utah will remain one of the nation’s best performing state economies.”
He said comparing the most recent figures to two years ago, when things were relatively normal, gives a more accurate picture of current economic growth. Since May 2019, the numbers show that job growth in Utah has expanded by 2.6%, while growth in Box Elder County has been somewhat stagnant at 0.2%.
The industries adding the most jobs in Utah over the past two years include professional and business services, trade and transportation, and construction, with the financial, health care and manufacturing sectors also expanding.
The area where the most job losses have happened in that same time frame is in the public sector, due largely to cuts in education employment during the pandemic. Looking only at private employers, he said the state’s two-year job growth rate currently sits at 4%.
“The Utah economy’s current major positive is that the private sector is vigorous and leading the way in economic recovery,” Knold said. “It is the government sector that is creating the most damper upon the economy, mostly in the education component, and it won’t have its first chance for employment revitalization until a new school year begins in September.”