The unemployment rate in Box Elder County stayed near a historically low level last month, remaining at 1.8% in July for the third consecutive month.

Meanwhile, job growth across the county logged in at 1.4%, with the Box Elder economy adding 312 jobs in the past year to bring total employment in the county to 22,634, according to figures released Monday by the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

