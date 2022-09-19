Support Local Journalism

After falling below 2% and staying there for most of the past year, the unemployment rate in Box Elder County ticked up slightly last month, but remains near a historic low and well below the national average.

Unemployment in the county came in at an even 2% for August, up from 1.9% in July and 1.8% in June, the Utah Department of Workforce Services reported Monday. Meanwhile, job growth remained strong at 2.6%, with the county adding an estimated 583 jobs over the past year.

