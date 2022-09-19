After falling below 2% and staying there for most of the past year, the unemployment rate in Box Elder County ticked up slightly last month, but remains near a historic low and well below the national average.
Unemployment in the county came in at an even 2% for August, up from 1.9% in July and 1.8% in June, the Utah Department of Workforce Services reported Monday. Meanwhile, job growth remained strong at 2.6%, with the county adding an estimated 583 jobs over the past year.
Statewide, Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for August 2022 increased an estimated 3.4% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 54,400 jobs since August 2021. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,673,200.
August’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for Utah is unchanged at 2.0%. Approximately 35,500 Utahns are unemployed. The August national unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a percent to 3.7%.
“This month’s economic data continues to hold strong in the face of national dialogue about inflation and other economic hurdles,” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “Both the national and Utah jobs data are robust and show that hiring remains strong. The national unemployment rate moved up a little, but when said rates are as low as they currently are, small upward movements are not viewed as a concern. Utah’s rate remained unchanged at 2.0%. This is the fourth straight month that Utah’s unemployment rate has been at 2.0%.”
Utah’s August private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 3.7%, or a 50,800 job increase. Eight of Utah’s ten major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains, led by Trade, Transportation, Utilities (12,200 jobs); Education and Health Services (11,500 jobs); Construction (10,700 jobs); and Leisure and Hospitality (10,200 jobs). The two sectors with job contractions include Financial Activities (-2,500 jobs), and Professional and Business Services (-600 jobs).