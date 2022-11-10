Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Box Elder County voters overwhelmingly favored Republican candidates in the Nov. 8 general election, helping reelect two members of Utah’s all-GOP congressional delegation while roundly rejecting an amendment to the state constitution.

Countywide, more than 72% of Box Elder voters went for U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, who gained 55% of the statewide vote to fend off a spirited challenge from independent candidate Evan McMullin.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.