Box Elder County voters overwhelmingly favored Republican candidates in the Nov. 8 general election, helping reelect five members of Utah’s congressional delegation while roundly rejecting an amendment to the state constitution.
Countywide, more than 72% of Box Elder voters went for U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, who gained over 55% of the statewide vote to fend off a spirited challenge from independent candidate Evan McMullin.
U.S. Rep. Blake Moore won even more convincingly, capturing more than 68% of votes district-wide and 86% in Box Elder County as he defeated Democratic challenger Rick Jones.
The Box Elder County delegation to the Utah Legislature remained unchanged, as Rep. Joel Ferry received more than four votes for every one cast in favor of Democrat Joshua Hardy. State Sen. Scott Sandall and Rep. Matthew Gwynn were unopposed in bids to keep their seats at the state capitol.
Local races were essentially an extension of the primary election held in June.
In contests for two seats on the Box Elder County Board of Commissioners, Honeyville Mayor Boyd Bingham easily defeated Amber Hardy to claim Commission Seat A, while former state legislator and highway patrolman Lee Perry took Seat B as the only candidate on the ballot. Bingham and Perry will join Stan Summers on the three-seat board at the beginning of next year after commissioners Jeff Scott and Jeff Hadfield decided not to run for another term.
The only close races in the county were for seats on the Box Elder School District Board of Education. Incumbent Wade Hyde survived a challenge from Amber Hayden, but another incumbent, Clyde Wohlgemuth, narrowly lost his seat to newcomer Danielle Wright.
Incumbents Karen Cronin and Julie Taylor won reelection to the county school board while running unopposed.
Several other elected officials in the county held onto their seats without opposition, including County Attorney Stephen Hadfield, Auditor Shirlene Larsen, Clerk Marla Young and Sheriff Kevin Potter.
Box Elder voters supported the retention of all five judges on the ballot: Paige Petersen, Angela Fonnesbeck, Brian Cannell, Kevin Nelson and Kevin Christensen.
Utah Constitutional Amendment A, the only proposition on the Box Elder ballot, would have given the Utah Legislature more flexibility in spending taxpayer dollars. The measure failed by a wide margin as it gained the support of just 37% of voters statewide, and only 34% in Box Elder County.
Participation was down significantly compared with the 2018 midterm election when nearly three-fourths of registered Box Elder County voters turned in ballots, driven to the polls by measures such as medical marijuana, Medicaid expansion and a proposed increase to the state gasoline tax.
Still, more than half of registered voters in the county participated this time around as 15,737 ballots were cast among 30,737 registered voters countywide, resulting in an overall turnout of more than 51%.
An audit of the voting numbers as required by the State of Utah will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the county courthouse in Brigham City and will continue until completed. The Box Elder County Board of Canvassers will meet At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 to go over the returns and declare the official results.
