Box Elder's Most Wanted - Nov. 12, 2021

Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

Tammy Dean Garcia
DOB: 08/07/1973
Wt: 125
Ht. 5'2"
Race: Hispanic Caucasian
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Assault, Class A Misdemeanor (2 counts), Burglary, Felony 2 and multiple other misdemeanor offenses
Cases #181901415; 191901179, and #211901188
Known to frequent the Willard/Box Elder County areas.
Second District Court Judge Reuben Renstrom has issued multiple warrants for her arrest.

Zackary Thomas Johnston
DOB: 10/08/1993
Wt: 130
Ht. 5'11"
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Blond (possibly bald)
Offense: Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Felony (multiple counts); Attempted Distribution of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
Second District Court Judge Reuben Renstrom has issued multiple warrants for his arrest.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential:
Adult Probation and Parole: (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD: (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office: (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD: (435) 734-3800