Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

Tammy Dean Garcia

DOB: 08/07/1973

Wt: 125

Ht. 5’2”

Race: Hispanic Caucasian

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Offense: Assault, Class A Misdemeanor (2 counts), Burglary, Felony 2 and multiple other misdemeanor offenses

Cases #181901415; 191901179, and #211901188

Known to frequent the Willard/Box Elder County areas.

Second District Court Judge Reuben Renstrom has issued multiple warrants for her arrest.

Zackary Thomas Johnston

DOB: 10/08/1993

Wt: 130

Ht. 5’11”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Blond (possibly bald)

Offense: Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Felony (multiple counts); Attempted Distribution of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Felony

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

Second District Court Judge Reuben Renstrom has issued multiple warrants for his arrest.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential:

Adult Probation and Parole: (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD: (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff's Office: (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD: (435) 734-3800

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you