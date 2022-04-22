Fonnesbeck
Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Austin James Fonnesbeck
DOB: 02/17/1993
Weight: 160
Height: 6’ 1”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Offense: Attempted Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, 3rd Degree Felony; Fail to Stop or Respond at Command of Police, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.
The Board of Pardons and Parole has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Sasha Rae Reyes
DOB: 05/24/1989
Weight: 200
Height. 5’ 3”
Race: Hispanic
Eyes: Brown
Offense: Escape from Official Custody, 3rd Degree Felony
The Board of Pardons and Parole has issued a warrant for her arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800
