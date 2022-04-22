Support Local Journalism

Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

Austin James Fonnesbeck

DOB: 02/17/1993

Weight: 160

Height: 6’ 1”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Offense: Attempted Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, 3rd Degree Felony; Fail to Stop or Respond at Command of Police, 3rd Degree Felony

Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.

The Board of Pardons and Parole has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Sasha Rae Reyes

DOB: 05/24/1989

Weight: 200

Height. 5’ 3”

Race: Hispanic

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Offense: Escape from Official Custody, 3rd Degree Felony

Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.

The Board of Pardons and Parole has issued a warrant for her arrest.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800

