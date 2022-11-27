Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Tammy Dean Garcia
DOB: 08/07/1973
Wt: 120
Ht. 5’3”
Race: Hispanic Caucasian
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Domestic Violence (Assault), Class A Misdemeanor (2 cases);; Burglary, 3rd Degree Felony, Domestic Violence, Class B Misdemeanor and 2 other offenses. She has 3 total warrants. She has new charges of Child Abuse with Injury, Assault and Domestic Violence in Presence of a Child. All these charges are Class A Misdemeanors.
Known to frequent the Willard/Box Elder County areas.
Second District Court Judge Reuben Renstrom has issued warrants for her arrest.
Leonel Jr. Arteaga
DOB: 04/17/1981
Wt: 155
Ht. 5’1”
Race: Hispanic Caucasian
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Offense: Attempted Burglary, 3rd Degree Felony; Violation of a Protective Order, Class A Misdemeanor; Assault, Class B Misdemeanor
Known to frequent the Tremonton/Garland/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
