Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Elizabeth Reyes
DOB: 08/07/1986
Wt: 110 Ht. 5’5”
Race: Hispanic Caucasian
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Attempted Receive Stolen Vehicle, 3rd Degree Felony, multiple misdemeanor offenses
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued warrants for her arrest.
Trevor Steinlicht-Haws
DOB: 11/16/1988
Wt: 180 Ht. 5’9”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Red
Offense: Reckless Endangerment of a Child or Elder Adult, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.
The Board of Pardons and Parole has issued warrants for his arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800