Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

Elizabeth Reyes

DOB: 08/07/1986

Wt: 110 Ht. 5’5”

Race: Hispanic Caucasian

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Offense: Attempted Receive Stolen Vehicle, 3rd Degree Felony, multiple misdemeanor offenses

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued warrants for her arrest.

Trevor Steinlicht-Haws

DOB: 11/16/1988

Wt: 180 Ht. 5’9”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Red

Offense: Reckless Endangerment of a Child or Elder Adult, 3rd Degree Felony

Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.

The Board of Pardons and Parole has issued warrants for his arrest.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800

