Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Ashlee Nicole Crook
DOB: 09/08/1993
Wt: 160
Ht. 5’2”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Offense: Attempted Reckless Endangerment of Child or Elder Adult, Class A Misdemeanor; Possession of Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor (2 counts); Fail to Stop at Command of Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor.
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued warrants for her arrest.
Michelle Ruth Byrum
DOB: 08/22/1977
Wt: 160
Ht. 5’7”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Blond
Offense: Possession of Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor, (3 counts) and other misdemeanor charges.
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued warrants for her arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800