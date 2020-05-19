Support Local Journalism

Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

Ashlee Nicole Crook

DOB: 09/08/1993

Wt: 160

Ht. 5’2”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Offense: Attempted Reckless Endangerment of Child or Elder Adult, Class A Misdemeanor; Possession of Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor (2 counts); Fail to Stop at Command of Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor.

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued warrants for her arrest.

Michelle Ruth Byrum

DOB: 08/22/1977

Wt: 160

Ht. 5’7”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blond

Offense: Possession of Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor, (3 counts) and other misdemeanor charges.

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued warrants for her arrest.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800

