Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

Rick Nathaniel Hansen

DOB: 06/08/1983

Weight: 140

Height: 5’10”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Offense: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, 3rd Degree Felony

Known to frequent the Honeyville/Box Elder County areas.

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Gregory Scott Evans

DOB: 01/01/1981

Weight: 185

Ht. 6’1”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Offense: Sexual Battery, Class A Misdemeanor; Violation of Protective Order, Class B Misdemeanor

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Spencer Walsh has issued warrants for his arrest.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you