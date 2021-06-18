Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Rick Nathaniel Hansen
DOB: 06/08/1983
Weight: 140
Height: 5’10”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Honeyville/Box Elder County areas.
The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Gregory Scott Evans
DOB: 01/01/1981
Weight: 185
Ht. 6’1”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Offense: Sexual Battery, Class A Misdemeanor; Violation of Protective Order, Class B Misdemeanor
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Spencer Walsh has issued warrants for his arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800