Roche
Bronson
Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Tyler Ladell Roche
DOB: 07/04/1986
Wt: 160
Ht. 5’8”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Offense: Assault, Class A Misdemeanor; and Domestic Violence in the Presence of a Child, Class B Misdemeanor
Known to frequent the Plymouth/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Amanda Jo Bronson
DOB: 08/24/1985
Wt: 170
Ht. 5’2”
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Blond/brown
Offense: Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, 2nd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Willard/Box Elder County areas.
Second District Court Judge Cristina Ortega has issued a warrant for her arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole: (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD: (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office: (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD: (435) 734-3800
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.