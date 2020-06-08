Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Quincy Beth York
DOB: 01/23/1996
Wt: 110
Ht. 5’5”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Blond
Offense: Attempted Receive Stolen Vehicle, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued warrants for her arrest.
Adrian Chavez Haugen
DOB: 01/26/1998
Wt: 135
Ht. 5’10”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Criminal Trespass of a Dwelling, MA; Attempted Possession of Firearm by Restricted Person, MA: additional misdemeanor offenses
Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued warrants for his arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff’s Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800