Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

Quincy Beth York

DOB: 01/23/1996

Wt: 110

Ht. 5’5”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blond

Offense: Attempted Receive Stolen Vehicle, 3rd Degree Felony

Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued warrants for her arrest.

Adrian Chavez Haugen

DOB: 01/26/1998

Wt: 135

Ht. 5’10”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Offense: Criminal Trespass of a Dwelling, MA; Attempted Possession of Firearm by Restricted Person, MA: additional misdemeanor offenses

Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued warrants for his arrest.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff’s Office (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800

