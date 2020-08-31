Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Casey Kirt Fain
DOB: 02/13/1990
Weight: 220
Height: 5’7”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Light Brown
Offense: Attempted Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, 3rd Degree Felony; Fail to Stop at Command of Police Class A Misdemeanor
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
Tristen Guadalupe Limas
DOB: 01/13/1998
Weight: 140
Height: 5’10”
Race: Hispanic
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Offense: Attempted Distribution of Controlled Substances, 3rd Degree Felony; multiple misdemeanor offenses.
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800