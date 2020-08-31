Support Local Journalism

Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

Casey Kirt Fain

DOB: 02/13/1990

Weight: 220

Height: 5’7”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Light Brown

Offense: Attempted Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, 3rd Degree Felony; Fail to Stop at Command of Police Class A Misdemeanor

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

Tristen Guadalupe Limas

DOB: 01/13/1998

Weight: 140

Height: 5’10”

Race: Hispanic

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Offense: Attempted Distribution of Controlled Substances, 3rd Degree Felony; multiple misdemeanor offenses.

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800

