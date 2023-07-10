Perkins
Hurley
Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Samantha R. Perkins
DOB: 09/25/1990
Wt: 120
Ht. 5’3”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Red/Auburn
Offense: Assault Against a Police Officer, Class A Misdemeanor; Possession of Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor: Criminal Trespass Knowing Entry Unlawful, Class A Misdemeanor
Known to frequent the Mantua/Brigham City areas.
Second District Court Judge Michael Edwards has issued three warrants for her arrest.
Jonathan Randall Hurley
DOB: 04/05/2001
Wt: 170
Ht. 5’10”
Race:Caucasian
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Possession of Controlled Substances, 3rd Degree Felony; Burglary, 2nd Degree Felony; Theft/Receiving Firearm or Operable Motor Vehicle, 2nd Degree Felony; multiple other misdemeanor offenses.
Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued three warrants for his arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don't engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
