Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Nicholas Andrew Jensen
DOB: 05/07/1986
Wt: 175 Ht. 6’1”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Mr. Jensen is wanted by Brigham City PD for questioning in multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses. Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800