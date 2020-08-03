Most Wanted Jensen

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

Nicholas Andrew Jensen

DOB: 05/07/1986

Wt: 175 Ht. 6’1”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Offense: Mr. Jensen is wanted by Brigham City PD for questioning in multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses. Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.