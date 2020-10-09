Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

Brittney Louise Holt

DOB: 06/02/1993

Wt: 140

Ht. 5’6”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Offense: Attempted Disarming a Police Officer, 3rd Degree Felony; Assault Against a Police Officer, Class A Misdemeanor

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard issued a warrant for her arrest.

Christina Jewett

DOB: 06/02/1997

Wt: 150

Ht. 5’7”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Offense: Failure to Stop at Command of Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor; False Personal Information using Information from Another Actual Person, Class A Misdemeanor

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

Second District Court Judge Ernie Jones issued a warrant for her arrest.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.