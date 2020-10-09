Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Brittney Louise Holt
DOB: 06/02/1993
Wt: 140
Ht. 5’6”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Attempted Disarming a Police Officer, 3rd Degree Felony; Assault Against a Police Officer, Class A Misdemeanor
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard issued a warrant for her arrest.
Christina Jewett
DOB: 06/02/1997
Wt: 150
Ht. 5’7”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Failure to Stop at Command of Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor; False Personal Information using Information from Another Actual Person, Class A Misdemeanor
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
Second District Court Judge Ernie Jones issued a warrant for her arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800