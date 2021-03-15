Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

William Lavar Morris

DOB: 07/15/1982

Wt: 165

Ht. 6’2”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Offense: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, 3rd Degree Felony (2 counts)

Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.

The Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for his arrest.

Jerome Omar Johnson

DOB: 12/17/1988

Wt: 150

Ht. 5’7”

Race: Black

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Offense: Reckless Endangerment of Child or Elder Adult, 3rd Degree Felony; Assault by Prisoner, 3rd Degree Felony; Damage Jails, 3rd Degree Felony; Possession of Controlled Substances in a Correctional Facility, 3rd Degree Felony

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

The Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for his arrest.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.