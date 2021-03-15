Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
William Lavar Morris
DOB: 07/15/1982
Wt: 165
Ht. 6’2”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, 3rd Degree Felony (2 counts)
Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.
The Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for his arrest.
Jerome Omar Johnson
DOB: 12/17/1988
Wt: 150
Ht. 5’7”
Race: Black
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Offense: Reckless Endangerment of Child or Elder Adult, 3rd Degree Felony; Assault by Prisoner, 3rd Degree Felony; Damage Jails, 3rd Degree Felony; Possession of Controlled Substances in a Correctional Facility, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
The Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for his arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800