Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

Quincy Beth York

DOB: 01/23/1996

Weight: 110

Height: 5’5”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blond

Offense: Attempted Receive or Transfer Stolen Vehicle, 3rd Degree Felony

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Spencer Walsh issued a warrant for her arrest.

Michelle Ruth Byram

DOB: 08/22/1977

Weight: 140

Ht. 5’7”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blond

Offense: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor (3 counts); other misdemeanor offenses

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard issued a warrant for her arrest.

Persons with any information on these suspects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole: (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD: (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff's Office: (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD: (435) 734-3800

