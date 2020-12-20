Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Quincy Beth York
DOB: 01/23/1996
Weight: 110
Height: 5’5”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Blond
Offense: Attempted Receive or Transfer Stolen Vehicle, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Spencer Walsh issued a warrant for her arrest.
Michelle Ruth Byram
DOB: 08/22/1977
Weight: 140
Ht. 5’7”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Blond
Offense: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor (3 counts); other misdemeanor offenses
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard issued a warrant for her arrest.
Persons with any information on these suspects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole: (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD: (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office: (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD: (435) 734-3800