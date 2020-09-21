Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Marco Antonio Gonzalez
DOB: 08/29/1996
Wt: 160
Ht. 5’10”
Race: Hispanic
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Offense: Attempted Aggravated Assault, Class A Misdemeanor; Unlawful Control of Motor Vehicle, Class A Misdemeanor
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
Tyler Tolman Jenson
DOB: 10/21/1964
Wt: 200 Ht. 6’0”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Offense: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, Class A Misdemeanor.
Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole: (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD: (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office: (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD: (435) 734-3800