Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

Marco Antonio Gonzalez

DOB: 08/29/1996

Wt: 160

Ht. 5’10”

Race: Hispanic

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Offense: Attempted Aggravated Assault, Class A Misdemeanor; Unlawful Control of Motor Vehicle, Class A Misdemeanor

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

Tyler Tolman Jenson

DOB: 10/21/1964

Wt: 200 Ht. 6’0”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Offense: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, Class A Misdemeanor.

Known to frequent the Tremonton/Box Elder County areas.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole: (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD: (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff's Office: (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD: (435) 734-3800

