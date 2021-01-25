Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Jason Derek Saunders
DOB: 06/27/1984 Wt: 170 Ht. 5’8”
Race: Caucasian Eyes: Hazel Hair: Bald (Brown)
Offense: Burglary, 2nd Degree Felony; Transaction of Dangerous Weapon by Class 1 Restricted Person, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
Second and Sixth District Court Judges have issued warrants for his arrest.
Shaylee Ann Earley Dunford
DOB: 04/07/1989 Wt: 160 Ht. 5’5”
Race: Native American Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Attempted Distribution of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor; other misdemeanor offense.
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Spencer Walsh issued a warrant for her arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff’s Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800