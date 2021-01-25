Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

Jason Derek Saunders

DOB: 06/27/1984 Wt: 170 Ht. 5’8”

Race: Caucasian Eyes: Hazel Hair: Bald (Brown)

Offense: Burglary, 2nd Degree Felony; Transaction of Dangerous Weapon by Class 1 Restricted Person, 3rd Degree Felony

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

Second and Sixth District Court Judges have issued warrants for his arrest.

Shaylee Ann Earley Dunford

DOB: 04/07/1989 Wt: 160 Ht. 5’5”

Race: Native American Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Attempted Distribution of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree Felony; Possession of a Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor; other misdemeanor offense.

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Spencer Walsh issued a warrant for her arrest.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff’s Office (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.