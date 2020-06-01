Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
David Tommy Gene Dodd
DOB: 04/28/1994
Wt: 150 Ht. 5’11”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Offense: Retail Theft, 3rd Degree Felony (2 counts) and several pending felony and misdemeanor charges
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
The Board of Pardons and Parole has issued warrants for his arrest.
Trevor Steinlicht-Haws
DOB: 11/16/1988
Wt: 180 Ht. 5’9”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Red/Auburn
Offense: eckless Endangerment of Child or Elder Adult, 3rd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
The Board of Pardons and Parole has issued warrants for his arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800