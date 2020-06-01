Support Local Journalism

Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

David Tommy Gene Dodd

DOB: 04/28/1994

Wt: 150 Ht. 5’11”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Offense: Retail Theft, 3rd Degree Felony (2 counts) and several pending felony and misdemeanor charges

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

The Board of Pardons and Parole has issued warrants for his arrest.

Trevor Steinlicht-Haws

DOB: 11/16/1988

Wt: 180 Ht. 5’9”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Red/Auburn

Offense: eckless Endangerment of Child or Elder Adult, 3rd Degree Felony

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

The Board of Pardons and Parole has issued warrants for his arrest.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800

