Box Elder's Most Wanted Jan 7, 2022

Nathan William Fisher
DOB: 01/19/1996
Wt: 175 Ht. 6'2"
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Unauthorized Control of a Vehicle, Class A Misdemeanor; Possession of Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor; Theft, Class A Misdemeanor (2 counts)
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Spencer Walsh has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Bret Alan Harbertson
DOB: 08/23/1959
Wt: 200 Ht. 5'9"
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Offense: Aggravated Assault, Class A Misdemeanor
Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Spencer Walsh has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800