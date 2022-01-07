Support Local Journalism

Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.

Nathan William Fisher

DOB: 01/19/1996

Wt: 175 Ht. 6’2”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Offense: Unauthorized Control of a Vehicle, Class A Misdemeanor; Possession of Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor; Theft, Class A Misdemeanor (2 counts)

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Spencer Walsh has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Bret Alan Harbertson

DOB: 08/23/1959

Wt: 200 Ht. 5’9”

Race: Caucasian

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Offense: Aggravated Assault, Class A Misdemeanor

Known to frequent the Brigham City/Box Elder County areas.

First District Court Judge Spencer Walsh has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.

Adult Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066

Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650

Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800

Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800

