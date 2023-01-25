...SNOW CAUSING SLICK CONDITIONS...
Snow has developed across northern and central Utah this evening.
Due to cold temperatures, slick conditions have developed,
especially on untreated and elevated surfaces. Periods of snow are
expected to continue to between 3 AM MST and 5 AM MST Wednesday
morning. If planning to travel, slow down and allow extra time to
reach your destination.
Boys basketball: Bears edge Mustangs for first region win
After dropping their first two games on the road to start Region 11 play, the Bear River boys basketball squad found there’s no place like home as they got their first region win of the season last Thursday night.
Hosting Mountain Crest in their region home opener, the Bears survived a close contest with the Mustangs, pulling off a 55-52 win in front of a full house at Memorial Gymnasium in Garland.
Bear River built a 29-23 halftime lead, but the visitors fought back to tie the score at 38-38 at the end of the third. The Bears got back out in front in the fourth and held on for the tight victory.
Tipping off region play at Sky View on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Bears fought hard but the Bobcats were too much to handle, defending their home court in a 59-42 win.
Tuesday, Jan. 17 brought another road trip, this time to Millville to face Ridgeline. Down 10 points after three quarters, the Bears made a push in the fourth, but the hosts ultimately prevailed, 55-50.
This week, the Bears (10-5, 1-2) hosted Logan on Tuesday (after the Leader went to press) and will head back out on the road to face Green Canyon on Thursday.
