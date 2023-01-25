Support Local Journalism

After dropping their first two games on the road to start Region 11 play, the Bear River boys basketball squad found there’s no place like home as they got their first region win of the season last Thursday night.

Hosting Mountain Crest in their region home opener, the Bears survived a close contest with the Mustangs, pulling off a 55-52 win in front of a full house at Memorial Gymnasium in Garland.


