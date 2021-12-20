A challenging week on the road added two in the loss column last week for the Bear River boys, who are right in the middle of a long stretch of road games to finish out the nonconference portion of the schedule.
The Bears traveled to Morgan on Wednesday, where the hosts pulled in away in the fourth quarter after what had been a tight game throughout.
Bear River took a one-point lead into halftime and extended the advantage to three at the end of the third, but the Trojans came alive in the final period, outscoring the visitors 23-11 for a 56-47 win.
Gehrig Marble led the Bears and all scorers in the game with 21 points, going 10-for-11 from the field with a three-point attempt as his only miss.
Bear River was balanced on the defensive glass, with four players — Marble, Kyver Jensen, Daxton Sorensen and Caleb Barfuss — grabbing five rebounds apiece. Sorensen also had six assists, while Alec Callister had four.
Friday meant a trip to Stansbury, where the script from Wednesday’s game was flipped as the Stallions took a commanding early lead before the Bears mounted a comeback effort that ultimately fell short.
Stansbury led 21-8 after the first quarter and 41-23 at the half. Bear River cut the lead to 10 with a strong third quarter, but couldn’t get much closer as the Stallions held on for a 67-59 win.
Barfuss led the Bears in scoring with 16 points including two made threes, while Jensen had 15 and Sorensen 11. Marble pulled down six boards and Sorensen five, while Jensen had four assists and Marble three.
The losses dropped the Bears to 2-5 on the season.
The Bears can crank up that famous song by Willie Nelson as they headed to Brigham City this week to take on cross-valley rivals Box Elder on Tuesday (after this week’s Leader went to press), then face four more road games (Ogden, Dec. 30; Weber, Dec. 31; Pocatello, Idaho, Jan. 8; and Mountain Crest, Jan. 12) before finally playing on their home hardwood again when they host Green Canyon on Friday, Jan. 14.