The Bear River hoopsters picked up a precious road win in region play to close out January, but suffered a double-digit loss at home last week.
The Bears headed to North Logan on Jan. 26 and came away with a convincing 54-41 win over Green Canyon. The Bears took a 24-12 lead into halftime.
“We really struggled to score,” GC head coach Logan Brown said. “Bear River played really tough. We shot 12 percent from the 3-point line. That makes it really hard to win.”
Green Canyon made just three shots from long range, while Bear River had six treys. The Wolves did win the fourth quarter and played the Bears nearly even in the second half, but the hole was too deep.
The Bears had eight players score. Kyver Jensen led the way with a game-best 13 points, while Bridger Barfuss hit a trio of shots from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. Gherig Marble chipped in 10 points.
In their only game last week, Bear River hosted region-leading Sky View on Friday, Feb. 3. The visitors outscored the home team in every quarter and left Garland with a 75-49 win.
The Bears were led by Gherig Marble and Kyver Jensen with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Heading into this week, Sky View remained undefeated atop the Region 11 standings at 6-0, followed by Ridgeline (5-1), Logan (4-2), Bear River (2-4), Mountain Crest (1-5) and Green Canyon (0-6). The Bears still have a winning record overall at 11-7.
This week brings two more crucial region games. Bear River hosts Ridgeline on Wednesday, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. at Memorial Gym. The Bears played the second-place Riverhawks tough n Millville on Jan. 17, but came up just short in a 55-50 defeat.
The Bears close out the week with a trip to Mountain Crest on Friday, having edged the Mustangs 55-52 in Garland on Jan. 19.
