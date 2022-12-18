It was an overall winning week for the Bear River boys basketball squad, which traveled to Preston, Idaho last week and came up just short of capturing the title at a three-day tournament hosted by Preston High.
The tournament started for the Bears on Thursday against Jerome, with Bear River cruising to a 71-46 victory. Hot shooting by Bridger Barfuss, who went 4-of-7 from three-point land and finished with 22 points; and Kyver Jensen, who made 9 of 12 field goal attempts for 19 points, led the Bears on offense.
Jensen and Barfuss also played tough defense, finishing with six and five steals, respectively. Owen Olsen dished out four assists, while Jace Roberts and Brayden Ritter pulled down five rebounds apiece.
Friday brought a showdown with Thunder Ridge, of Idaho Falls. The contest was much closer than Thursday's blowout, but the result was the same as Bear River emerged on top, 47-44.
Jensen led the way with 15 points, followed by Gehrig Marble with 14. Marble also had seven rebounds, while Roberts grabbed six boards. Jensen, Olsen and Marble had three assists apiece as the Bears shared the ball, notching 13 assists on 18 made field goals.
The Bears' winning streak came to a halt in the championship game against the hometown Indians, who came out on top, 71-58, putting Bear River's overall record at 6-3.
Following the trip to Preston, the Bears' attention immediately turned to a date that is always circled on the calendar, as they were scheduled to host cross-valley rivals Box Elder on Tuesday, Dec. 20 (after the Leader went to press) in their last game before Christmas. Nonconference play continues next Wednesday, Dec. 28 when they host Weber in an early game slated to start at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.