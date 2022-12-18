Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It was an overall winning week for the Bear River boys basketball squad, which traveled to Preston, Idaho last week and came up just short of capturing the title at a three-day tournament hosted by Preston High.

The tournament started for the Bears on Thursday against Jerome, with Bear River cruising to a 71-46 victory. Hot shooting by Bridger Barfuss, who went 4-of-7 from three-point land and finished with 22 points; and Kyver Jensen, who made 9 of 12 field goal attempts for 19 points, led the Bears on offense.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.