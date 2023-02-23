The Bear River boys basketball season came to an end in the first round of the state 4A playoffs last Tuesday, Feb. 21.
For the second time this year the Bears, who earned the No. 9 seed in the tournament, headed to Logan to face the No. 8-seeded Grizzlies, who won both Region 11 matchups during the regular season. It was more of the same this time around, as Logan came away with a 63-42 win to advance to the quarterfinal round.
Bear River was unable to overcome a slow start as the Bears managed just 13 first-half points and found themselves down 27-13 at the break.
Guard Kyver Jensen, Bear River's leading scorer, picked up his second foul with 1:23 remaining in the first quarter and he sat on the bench for nearly the remainder of the opening half. His presence was sorely missed, especially when it came to contending with Logan's trapping defense.
The Grizzlies proceeded to go on a 13-0 run during the final 4:49 of the second quarter to take a commanding 27-13 lead into the locker room.
Bear River showed some moxie in the third quarter as it scored 18 points and got as close as 32-21 on a Jensen bucket in transition. However, Logan slammed the door with 11 straight points to extend its advantage to 43-21, and the hosts never looked back. Logan turned three consecutive Bear River turnovers into baskets during its third-quarter run.
Jensen netted 12 of his team-best 14 points after halftime for the Bears.
Bear River finished the season with an overall winning record of 12-11, including a 3-7 mark in Region 11 games. It was a big improvement over last year's 6-16 record, and with just one senior on this year's roster, the Bears will be looking to take another step forward next season with a core group of players that now have plenty of experience playing together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.