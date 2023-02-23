Bear River Logan Basketball (copy)

Logan’s Carson Tuft (1) passes the ball as Bear River’s Gehrig Marble and Bridger Barfuss (10) defend on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

The Bear River boys basketball season came to an end in the first round of the state 4A playoffs last Tuesday, Feb. 21.

For the second time this year the Bears, who earned the No. 9 seed in the tournament, headed to Logan to face the No. 8-seeded Grizzlies, who won both Region 11 matchups during the regular season. It was more of the same this time around, as Logan came away with a 63-42 win to advance to the quarterfinal round.


