The 2020-21 basketball season came to an end last week for the Bear River boys basketball team, but not before they were able to come together for one more win.
Tuesday, Feb. 23 marked the beginning of the 4A Utah state playoffs for the Bears, who hosted Ben Lomond and beat the Scots for the second time this season, this time by a convincing score of 56-36.
Bear River jumped on Ben Lomond at the start of the game and coming out of halftime, outscoring the Scots by a combined 32-14 in the first and third quarters. The Bears were up 48-19 heading into the final period and held on for the 20-point win.
It was a true team win as 10 different Bears got on the scoreboard, led by Gherig Marble’s nine points and seven rebounds. Daxton Sorenson and Kace Jones each chipped in eight points.
The commanding win set up a road trip to St. George for a showdown with Dixie, and the Bears ran into a buzzsaw against the Region 9 champion and No. 2-seeded Flyers.
Bear River found themselves down 25-8 after the first quarter. They stopped the bleeding in the second period and matched Dixie’s scoring output, but that would be as close as they got. The Flyers won the second half 39-25, cruising to a 80-49 victory over the visitors.
The Dixie trio of Carson Forsey, Isaac Finlinson and Ethan Bennett combined for 56 points as the Flyers advanced to take on Ridgeline in the quarterfinals on Monday.
Jones led the Bears, and all players in the game, with 21 points in his final game suiting up for Bear River.
The Bears finished the season with an overall record of 10-13.